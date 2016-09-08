Veteran actress Nadhiya, last seen on screen in Telugu romantic-drama A...Aa has been cast in Dhanush’s upcoming directorial debut, Power Paandi, according to a source. “She has been finalised finalized as the female lead and will be paired with actor Rajkiran," the source said. It is expected that Nadhiya will join the sets later this month.

Tipped to be a road drama featuring elderly characters, the film’s first look poster revealed several characters, including the one played by Rajkiran, dressed as bikers.

The film, which will be written and produced by Dhanush, also stars Prasanna and Chaya Singh in supporting roles.