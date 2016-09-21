The release of Tamil action-thriller Thodari, starring Dhanush, has been delayed in Karnataka owing to the ongoing dispute over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Thodari releases on Thursday across the country.

“We fear the Cauvery row between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka will affect the screening of Thodari. Hence, we have decided to not release the film even though it will cost us heavily,” the film’s Karnataka distributor Manjunath said.

Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the film, shot entirely on a train, features Dhanush as a pantry worker and Keerthy Suresh as a make-up artist.

Earlier this month, Vikram-starrer Irumugan faced a similar problem too, when its Karnataka release got stalled.