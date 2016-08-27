Features » Cinema

August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 15:50 IST
Blast from the past

Thedi Vandha Selvam (1958) Tamil

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Thedi Vandha Selvam (1958) Tamil
Thedi Vandha Selvam (1958) Tamil
TOPICS

arts, culture and entertainment

cinema


cinema

Classics and Masters

Tamil cinema

Star cast: S.S. Rajendran, Rajasulochana, B. Saroja Devi, V.K. Ramasami, T.S. Balaiah, T.K. Ramachandran, ‘Kuladeivam’ V. Rajagopal, T.P. Muthulakshmi, P.R. Mangalam, Lakshmiprabha, A. Karunanidhi, D. Balasubramaniam, M.A. Ganapathi, P.S. Seethalakshmi

Thedi Vandha Selvam was produced and directed by Pa. Neelakantan, under his own banner, Arasu Pictures.

The film is a typical Tamil family melodrama. A poor man (D. Balasubramaniam) hands over his motherless child to a friend (T.S. Balaiah), a landlord in a village, and goes away to Singapore. He returns to India after many years as a rich man, looking for his son. But he cannot trace his friend or his son.

Soon after, you are shown a farmer’s wife begetting a son (T. K. Ramachandran), who grows up to be a lecherous loafer, not averse to taking money from his father under the pretext of studying in a Chennai college. He is also after a young woman (Rajasulochana), who resists his advances. Using a fake letter, he makes her come to Chennai. Overwhelmed by the city, she realises that she has been misled, but a wealthy man (Balasubramaniam) gives her refuge in his bungalow, where she falls in love with a young man (SSR). SSR, however, doesn’t realise that the owner of the bungalow is actually his father, who is looking for him. After many complications, the truth emerges, and the rich man gets the couple married. Meanwhile, the landlord’s nefarious son meets a rich man (V. K. Ramasami), and bluffs his way into marrying his attractive daughter (Saroja Devi). Soon, SSR exposes his evil intentions, and in the all-too-familiar twist, the villain falls at the feet of the hero, seeking his pardon.

SSR excels in his role and , while T. K. Ramachandran, an import from Tamil theatre, also performs admirably.

T. P. Muthulakshmi is the comic relief, and plays a tea-shop vendor who is forced to don a male garb to keep off lecherous men. Providing able support to her is comedian A. Karunanidhi.

The film’s fight sequences were choreographed by Rajendran and Ramachandran, with music being handled by T. G. Lingappa. Incidentally, the music was a big plus, with some songs— ‘Panguni Poi Chithirai Vandha’ and ‘Pakkathile Nippen’—becoming hits. The film performed reasonably well at the box office, mainly on account of the good music and performances by Rajendran, Ramachandran, Ramasami and Balaiah.

Remembered for: The music, excellent acting by SSR, and good performances by Ramachandran, Ramasami and Balaiah.

More In: Cinema | Features | Columns | Cinema | Entertainment | Columns
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Violence in films
A scene from Martin Scorsese's 'Taxi Driver'.
Does violence in mainstream cinema serve any purpose?
No, any display of violence is counterproductive
Yes, when it is entertaining
Yes, when it reflects real life

Videos

Kabali release: Superstar returns

No one is more thrilled than the fans as the Superstar return to the big screen. The expectations are high and the celebrations are as vibrant as they have always been for all Rajni films. A peek int... »

Tête-à-tête with Pa. Ranjith: The story of Kabali

'Happy Days' creator Garry Marshall dies at 81

Photo gallery

Who can forget the ferocious tiger Shere Khan who is behind Mowgli in The Jungle Book? Idris Elba gave the voice to this menacing and ruthless tiger in the ever-loving children's novel.

Tiger strides on the big screen

Pudupettai - The underdog becomes the ruthless don. Pudupettai has become a cult classic now, thanks to the fantastic bro duo, Selvaraghavan and Dhanush. Starting off as a poor sidekick to a menacing villain in Chennai, Dhanush slowly climbs the ladder of the seedy underworld in this no-holds barred film. As Kokki Kumar, he ruled the screen and made a name for himself.
Internet Desk

Don't miss these Dhanush movies!

Internet Desk

Eight Vijay films to watch for the uninitiated

more »

Screening Room: A weekly column on cinema

The blockbusters busted

Still from Star Trek Beyond

Thoughts on a summer season where a new ‘Star Trek’ movie or a new Spielberg movie no longer guarantees a blockbuster. »

Explaining Rajinikanth

Read More »

Trade Winds: A series on film distribution

'Magizhchi' at the box-office

Kabali has had the biggest-ever opening for a Tamil film »

Cracking the glass ceiling

Read More »
English cinema

War Dogs review: Guns and posers

Pete’s Dragon: a winsome Disney adventure

Ben Hur: Chariots of boredom

Suicide Squad review: Rogue nation

Jason Bourne review: Snoop god

More »
Hindi cinema

Missing on a Weekend: Who cares whodunit

A Flying Jatt: from another planet

Waarrior Savitri: Boring skin and sex show

Happy Bhag Jayegi: It’s all about loving your neighbour

Mohenjo Daro: Tries the audience’s patience

More »
Tamil cinema

Dharmadurai: terrific story that loses its way

Joker: Presidency towers

Wagah: A misfire on many levels

Thirunaal: Nicely made, but still pretty generic

Namadhu: To the four

More »
Telugu cinema

Chuttalabbayi: A lost opportunity

Aatadukundam Raa: The joke is on the audience

Thikka review: All over the place

Thikka: All over the place

Babu Bangaram: Where are the laughs?

More »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cinema

Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai

Veil spotting

No matter how good or bad, a remake still provides great fodder for discussion on what really makes a film tick – especially when the origin... »