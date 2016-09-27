The Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature which derives its name from the French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession.

What is your idea of happiness?

I think happiness is a choice. We can choose to be or not to be happy. So there are many people who are content with little events in their life that make them happy. Whereas some are not happy even after great achievements. I think it keeps shifting and changing as well. It is not constant. A constant state of happiness would probably mean the end of life. No human being is ever constantly happy or sad. As Aristotle would say, “Happiness is the meaning and purpose of life, the whole aim and end of human existence.”

What is your greatest fear?

Monotony.

What is your favourite virtue?

I don’t have just one. There are a few. But these days my favourite is compassion towards nature, animals.

What is the principal aspect of your personality?

Still searching.

What is your main fault?

I guess somewhere deep down I am an introvert.

For what fault do you have the most tolerance?

Everything except for violence and lies.

What do you hate the most?

Violence of all kinds. Whether it is verbal, physical, mental...towards other human beings, nature, animals.

What would be your greatest misfortune?

I don’t have an answer I guess. I consider myself to be fortunate to be born healthy to a great family.

What is your most treasured possession?

The people I love. My mom, dad my sister.

What is your favourite colour?

Turquoise

If not yourself, who would you be?

Even if I was another person, I would still be me. So I can’t ever be anyone but me. It is a deep philosophical quest, “Who am I?”. Whoever I am, it is always various forms of the same self.

Who are your favourite poets?

Keats, Wordsworth, Rumi, Tagore, Symborska...

What is the military event you admire the most?

I think we should all live without boundaries, without military. No territories , no war.

What is the reform you admire the most?

Many. It would be unfair to pick one. But the one I would really like to see is a drastic reform in our education system. All other reforms are related to how a child is educated.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be able to do all those sporting activities related to heights.

Which character in world history do you most despise?

However clichéd it seems, it is Hitler.

What is your favourite food and drink?

Fish and aam porar shorbot( it’s a special drink which is made from a of a special type of mango that is roatsed, burnt and then squeezed and cooled).

What is your present state of mind?

Focused on Parched. My latest release.

How would you like to die?

I would like to die before I physically, or emotionally start becoming a dependent.

What is your favourite motto?

Gita. Karmyogi. The yog of selfless action. Do what you need to do without expectations. “To action alone has thou a right and never at all to its fruits.” If the fruits come I am happy, if not I am happy with the journey and the process.

(Tannishtha Chatterjee is an actress best known for her performance in the British film Brick Lane and this year’s Hindi film Chauranga. Her latest film Parched, released last week.)