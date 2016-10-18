The Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature which derives its name from the French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession

What is your idea of happiness?

Being a child.

What is your greatest fear?

Skydiving.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Stop consuming junk and cola.

If you could change one thing about your family, what would it be?

Adopt a daughter.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Setting up a stage for indie artists via my music platform, DooPaaDoo.

If you were to die and come back as a person or thing, what do you think it would be?

I do not believe in that.

If you could choose what to come back as, what would it be?

Myself with a time machine, maybe.

What is your idea of misery?

Lack of hope.

Where would you like to live?

Chennai.

What is your favourite occupation?

Writing lyrics.

What is your most marked characteristic?

Optimism.

What is the quality you most like in the opposite sex?

Intelligence.

What do you most appreciate in your friends?

Being non-alcoholic and non-smoking.

Who are your favourite authors?

Dad, mom and brother.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Hulk.

Who are your heroes in real life?

All those who work selflessly for the betterment of the world.

What are your favourite names?

Haiku and Nandini.

What is your present state of mind?

Happy.

How would you like to die?

Looking at the beautiful past in my wife’s eyes and a promising future in my son’s.

What is your favourite motto?

I do not have one.

(Madhan Karky is a lyricist, dialogue writer and researcher.)