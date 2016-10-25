This Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature that derives its name from French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession.

What is your idea of happiness?

Anything that makes me smile.

What is your greatest fear?

Snakes. From childhood, I’ve been terrified of them. I have no idea why though.

If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Certain habits that I picked up from college. I’ve started working on getting rid of them.

If you could change one thing about your family, what would it be?

(Laughs) Competition between my mother and my wife, especially when it comes to cooking.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

Acting with Rajini sir.

If you were to die and come back as a person or thing, what do you think it would be?

I guess a bird. I love to watch birds, especially around marshlands. I love everything related to flying… paragliding, parachuting…

What is your idea of misery?

Seeing someone younger die. The death of a child… I was miserable when my college junior was run over by a bus outside college on the Tiruchi-Thanjavur highway. That’s one reason I keep speaking about road safety on Twitter.

Where would you like to live?

Chennai. Or, Kerala. Chennai always gives me happiness; it’s like coming home. I love the scenery and greenery of Kerala.

What is your favourite occupation?

Cinema. In any role.

What is your most marked characteristic?

I don’t mingle easily, and like to stay away from danger.

What is the quality you most like in the opposite sex?

Their helping tendency. The fact that they are more considerate.

What do you most appreciate in your friends?

That despite everything I do, or do not, they are with me.

Who are your favourite authors?

I’m not a voracious reader, but I love R.K. Narayan. Even now, I sometimes browse through Malgudi Days. It takes me back to childhood.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Of course, Swami. I love how notorious he is, but in a cute way. I love the galatta he indulges in with friends, how he gets caught, and the way he dreams.

Who are your heroes in real life?

Ajith. Working with him, I have a chance to observe him closely. When others merely tell you to take care if you’re unwell, he’ll go out of his way to fix a doctor’s appointment, and ensure your well-being. He’s among the busiest actors, and it’s amazing how humble, kind and genuine he is.

What are your favourite names?

Arumaiprakasam, my Soodhu Kavvum character. Karuna, the name by which many call me. And, Thendral, my wife’s name.

What is your present state of mind?

Restful (smiles). I’ve been working for almost 18-19 hours a day for two years now. I’m on a long break till Deepavali.

How would you like to die?

I would like to die after at least 15 years. A natural death, while sleeping.

What is your favourite motto?

Fortune favours the prepared, unless I’m answering a Proust questionnaire (laughs).