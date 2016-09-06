The Proust Questionnaire is a weekly feature which derives its name from the French writer Marcel Proust, whose personality-revealing responses to these questions went on to popularise this form of celebrity confession

What is your idea of happiness?

The welfare of my children.

What is your greatest fear?

Separation from loved ones. When I’m away travelling on work, I’m always worrying about their health.

What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?

My quick temper, I guess. Despite repeated attempts, I’ve failed to address it.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Again, quick temper. I think that my anger is often a by-product of others’.

Which historical figure do you admire the most?

Subhas Chandra Bose. I think he was more courageous than Gandhi. Also, the darkness around his disappearance adds to his aura.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Whenever I have some money, I spend on my children.

Who is your favourite artist?

Director C. V. Sridhar. I admire his work greatly; most of them concerned love triangles.

On what occasion do you lie?

Every time it is necessary.

What do you dislike about your appearance?

My paunch.

Which living person do you most despite?

All terrorists. I think they are cowards, and the fact that they hide only reinforces this.

Which word do you most overuse?

There is one that I overuse a lot on the sets. It wouldn’t be appropriate for me to mention it here.

How would you like to die?

How do you mean? Would I like to die while taking the last shot of my epic film, just as I shout, “Action”? I care more about the ‘when’ of my death than the ‘how’. I’d like to die with every producer, who has ever funded my film, not regretting doing so. ‘Avangala saagadikaama’ naan saaganum.

K. S. Ravikumar is a veteran Tamil director who's known for films like Nattamai, Muthu, Padayappa, and Dasavatharam.