No matter how good or bad, a remake still provides great fodder for discussion on what really makes a film tick – especially when the original, Thattathin Marayathu in this case, was more a cultural phenomenon than a film. It only helps that the Tamil remake, Meendum Oru Kadhal Kadhai, has been directed by Mithran Jawahar, someone whose entire career is based on transplanting films from neighbouring states (Uthamaputhiran, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty) into Tamil.

To his credit, there’s a kind of German precision with which he’s engineered the Malayalam film for Tamil tastes. For starters, Meendum… is set very cleverly in Kanyakumari, near the Kerala border. So it’s pardonable that it’s a Malayalam song (‘Aayiram Kannumai’ from Fazil’s Nokkethadhoorathu Kannum Nattu) that plays in the background in the film’s love-at-first-sight moment. It also helps that the place looks a lot like Kerala, becasue its a frame-by-frame remake the makers want. Even the hero’s leftist inclination fits easily into the profile of a student from down South.

The clever cultural shifts don’t end there. A devotee of Padmanabha Swamy in the original becomes a devotee of Thiruchendur Subramaniya Swamy here. If it’s Tabu in Kaalapaani that two kids discuss shyly in the original, it’s Manisha Koirala in ‘Andha Arabi Kadaloram’ from Bombay that’s the matter of contention in this one. But these are decisions the director could have made even before the film started to roll.

What disappoints in Meendum… are those intangibles, those invisible factors that breathed life into an otherwise clichéd love story.

Thattathin Marayathu single-handedly catapulted Nivin Pauly to superstardom. But after watching the remake, you know how much the film needed Nivin too. Because, like it’s so often stated in the film, it’s a story about an ordinary boy’s love for someone way beyond his league. She’s convent-educated, talented, intelligent and beautiful. Vinod, like how a character in the film puts it, is just one among a hundred others who have fallen for Aisha. So, for the audience to believe that a girl like Aisha (who sees him just three times before falling in love) can fall for him, they must really like Vinod too. Nivin’s boy-next-door charm and impish dialogue delivery helped us warm up to the suspension of disbelief required to buy this story.

Walter Phillips (Vinod in Meendum..., who looks more like Dulquer), though adequate, doesn’t really match the inherent likability one feels for Nivin. The casting of the heroine (Isha Talwar, reprising her role from the original), too, seems a misstep. For a film that’s driven by the intrigue of a veiled beauty, shouldn’t the heroine’s face be an unfamiliar one?

The songs too seem to be missing that special something that drove hordes of people to the theatre for Thattathin… Apart from where the songs have been placed, the visuals, in an effort to recreate exact frames from the original, doesn’t quite suit G.V. Prakash’s music.

But the dialogues are the biggest disappointment. Here, they seem to just serve a purpose, as though they’re merely communicating information. For instance, the original’s most powerful scene is when Aisha’s father explains how a Muslim girl’s veil is merely to protect her honour and not a pall over her dreams. These unforgettable moments in the original play out like mere… footage here.

Even the title of the original was better. For a tale about a Muslim girl’s forbidden love, there’s so much intrigue in the title Thattathin Marayathu (behind the veil). But the Tamil version is exactly what its title suggests… just another love story.