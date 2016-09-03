Features » Cinema

September 3, 2016
Deivathin Deivam (1962) TAMIL

Deivathin Deivam was written, directed and produced by K. S. Gopalakrishnan. It was based on a Tamil short story, Jatam, by Bilahari that was published in the Tamil magazine, Ananda Vikatan. Deivathin Deivam is about a rich man (S. V. Ranga Rao) with a daughter and a son. His daughter Kanmani (Vijayakumari) goes to Chennai for higher studies, where she meets a poor girl named Annam (Kumari Manimala) and becomes friends. Kanmani brings Annam to her home during a vacation. Kanmani’s brother (T.K. Balachandran), who plays the veena, falls in love with Annam. They get married, but unfortunately, soon after the marriage, he dies.

In course of time, Kanmani marries Babu (S. S. Rajendran). But the marriage turns sour and Babu contemplates getting a divorce. But Kanmani does not agree. She is, meanwhile, keen to get her widowed friend, Annam, married to Babu’s younger brother. How these problems get resolved forms the rest of the story.

Vijayakumari as Kanmani excels, while S. S. Rajendran is equally brilliant with his dialogue delivery . Kumari Manimala, popular in Telugu cinema, is impressive too. Nagesh and Manorama provide comedy relief while S.V. Ranga Rao is his usual debonair self as the rich man.

Music was by G. Ramanathan, with Sirgazhi Govindarajan’s performance as a guest artist coming in for much praise. The film had a fairly successful run and brought laurels to Vijayakumari and Rajendran.

The cinematography was by M. Karnan and the film was shot at Bharani Studios.

Remembered for: The brilliant performances of Vijayakumari and Rajendran, the comedy of Nagesh and Manorama, and the music of G. Ramanathan.

