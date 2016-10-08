Tamannaah talks about her dual role in Devi and what it’s like to dance with Prabhu Deva

First dual role, first trilingual, first film where she essays the titular role — Tamannaah’s latest film Devi has a lot of firsts for the actor. And if that wasn’t enough, the genre it happens to be set in — comedy-horror — is also one of her favourites. “So this is a film that I definitely had to do,” she tells us.

Prior to Devi, the actor says there were a number of scripts in the comedy-horror genre that came her way. “They all sounded great, but you’re never sure of how they will be executed. That’s where the director comes in,” she says. A.L. Vijay, who helms this one, is a strong director, she adds. “And his portrayal of female characters has always been very strong, so I knew I would be in good hands.”

For the dual role, it wasn’t as simple as just changing costumes for Tamannaah. “For the first role, I needed a particular kind of get-up, a particular kind of make-up. It took me two hours to get into all that and it was peak summer time too. So yes, it was a challenging schedule,” she says.

The second character, Ruby, however, is relatively familiar territory. Ruby is an actor. But that came with its own set of challenges too — dancing under Prabhu Deva’s supervision. Did that make her nervous? “Honestly, I was more excited than nervous. He’s an amazing choreographer, an amazing actor, and he’s contributed to the film in so many ways,” she says.

Prabhu Deva choreographed the song shown in the 15-second teaser that was released on YouTube, which she calls a “hardcore dancing song”. “That song is actually a situational song, required by the script. And it went beyond just dancing. When you have something like that, who else would you ask but Prabhu sir?”

With Thozha, Dharmadurai and Devi this year, and Vishal’s Kaththi Sandai coming up for release later this month, Tamannaah has had a good run in 2016. And it is set to get better, she says, when she starts filming Simbu’s Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan next month. “I have a full-fledged character in it. Not just running around the trees.”

So no more trees for her? “Oh no, I love the trees,” she’s quick to add. “They’re just two very different genres and the ideal thing would be to strike a balance between the two, which I hope I’m doing,” she says.