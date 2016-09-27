Did working with Prabhu Deva help her dancing skills?

The very first teaser that was released for actor Tamannaah’s upcoming flick Devi was a 15-second clip of Prabhu Deva doing this thing, shaking a leg or two in unimaginable ways.

Turns out the second teaser was also the same. Except, this time it was Tamannaah. While she made it look so easy on screen, the actor reveals it took a solid 15-day rehearsal for her to prepare for the number.

“That song is a situational song and a hard-core dance number. And if I’m going to be working with Prabhu sir, there’s nobody else one would go to for choreographing a song like that,” Tamannaah says.

Prabhu Deva asked for just one thing from her — that 15-day commitment. “After that, we needed about a day and a half to complete shooting the song in all three languages,” she says.

Did working with Prabhu Deva help her dancing skills? “Absolutely,” she says. “He actually studies an actor beforehand. He will go through the person’s body of work and see what they have done. With me, he noticed certain things — the way I walk, the way I dance a certain step — and then helped me make changes to how I dance. So those 15 days turned out to be absolutely necessary.”

Devi, directed by A.L.Vijay, is also being made in Hindi as Tutak Tutak Tutiya and in Telugu as Abhinetri. The film also stars Sonu Sood, Nasser and RJ Balaji in pivotal roles.

Devi is scheduled for release on October 7. Watch the trailer here: