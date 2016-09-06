Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest addition to the cast of Simbu-starrer, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan (AAA), which also stars Shriya Saran in one of the leading roles.

“Very happy to announce that Tamannaah Bhatia is on board, pairing with Simbu for first time in ‘AAA’,” the film’s director Adhik Ravichandran wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The film features Simbu in triple roles, and also, reportedly as father and son. One of the roles has him playing a character called Madurai Micahel, whose look the makers released recentely. Produced by Michael Rayappan, the film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.