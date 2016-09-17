Suriya is currently busy wrapping up Tamil actioner S3, the third part in the Singam franchise.

Producer S.R. Prabhu has announced that his company Dream Warrior Pictures, popular for bankrolling projects such as Maya and Joker, will produce actor Suriya’s next untitled Tamil outing.

Prabhu said in an official statement that he will be producing Suriya’s 36th film.

The cast and crew of the project is yet to be finalised.

This project, according to a reliable source, will go on floor sometime next year.

Suriya is currently busy wrapping up Tamil actioner S3, the third part in the Singam franchise.