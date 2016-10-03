Suriya, who is busy shooting for the third installment of the Singam franchise, will release the audio and trailer of Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming Tamil comedy Chennai 600028 II in Malaysia. An official statement confirmed that he would be participating in the function on October 7.

A source said, “Suriya sir will already be in Malaysia for the shoot of S3. We thought it would make sense to have him launch the audio and trailer of our film. When we approached him, he immediately agreed.”

A sequel to the 2007 sleeper hit Chennai 600028, the sequel has retained much of the original cast including Jai, Shiva, Premji, Vaibhav, Nithin Sathya, Vijayalakshmi, and Mahat Raghavendra.