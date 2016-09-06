Suriya has confirmed on Twitter that his next film, dubbed Suriya35, will be directed by Vignesh Shivan. Social media is abuzz with the news, following Anirudh's announcement that he's been signed as the composer for the film. This continues his successful association with the director, following the rousing reception to their previous film, Naanum Rowdydhaan.

This is also the first time that the composer will be making music for a film starring Suriya, who's S3 is gearing up for release. It is expected that the unit will finalise the female lead for this yet-untitled film during the coming days.