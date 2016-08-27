Sunaina is thrilled about the reception to her role in the recently released Nambiar

Sunaina was pleasantly surprised when she got calls appreciating her role in the recently released Nambiar. She credits the team for how her character was moulded, and is glad she made the decision to do the film. She says she hasn’t been one to say yes easily. “In a career spanning a decade, I’ve only done 17 films in all. I am clear about wanting to do quality films. Neerparavai and Vanmam showcased my acting prowess and to be honest, I felt they deserved better response. As an artiste, all I can do is put in my best effort and pray that the films succeed.”

Sunaina also remembers similar appreciation coming her way for her cameo in Theri—good enough to be featured in the trailer too. “Sometimes, a small role can take you to great heights. While I was initially wondering why they chose me for the part, I had no hesitation in agreeing. I’d be a fool to turn down an opportunity to share screen space with Vijay.”

Next up for her is is Kavalai Vendam, “where I had a blast with the likes of Jiiva, Bobby Simha and RJ Balaji. Just like the title, I play an easy-going character. The jolly mood is an integral part of the film.”