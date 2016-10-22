Stunt director-turned-actor Dhilip Subbarayan says that he likes to explore more options in cinema

We have had many cases of composers and choreographers take to acting, but with Dhilip Subbarayan, we now have a stunt man turning to acting. Son of successful stunt director ‘Super’ Subbarayan, he is making his debut as hero in Sangu Chakkaram, which is to release soon.

“After playing a negative character in Ulkuthu, I am trying out a comedy in Sangu Chakkaram, which is a spoof. As a stunt master, I’ve worked with many big names; so there’s no question of being nervous or lacking in confidence,” he says.

Dhilip says he was drawn to cinema “while accompanying my father during shoots. It was only natural that I got into stunt direction. Over time, I got to a stage where I could make even newcomers fight well. I simply observe the individual’s body language and set up the fights accordingly,”

In Dhilip’s parlance, a fight is a fight “and the sequences need not have to be low-key for a new actor. A challenge invariably gets the best out of me, like the one in the upcoming Kadamban, where a fight sequence had to be canned in the presence of 50 elephants in a forest. On par was the other one I choreographed for Vijay Antony at the backdrop of a jail in his upcoming film, Eman.”

Dhilip also intends to try his hand at direction soon. “I started as assistant to Pushkar-Gayathri in Oram Po, with the story based around an autorickshaw. Much like an auto, I’d very much like to move from one aspect of cinema to another.”