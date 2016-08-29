He said the idea was to make the character "slightly less arrogant".

Benedict Cumberbatch is bringing the character ‘Sorcerer Supreme’ Stephen Strange to life on the silver screen via Doctor Strange, a take on the comic book. The British actor says his role will be arrogant, but funny.

Cumberbatch shared what drew him to the project in an interview to Empire magazine, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“The lure as an actor is the script, the director, Kevin (Feige), and talking about how to make a character written in the 1960s and 1970s relevant now,” said Cumberbatch.

He said the idea was to make the character “slightly less arrogant”. “Arrogant, but also humorous,” he added.

Cumberbatch also revealed his favourite moment in the trailer — it is when Strange whips his signature red cape around his shoulders in a stylishly flamboyant fashion.

The Sherlock actor said: “It was wonderful to see that moment get a cheer. He’s really earned it by then.”

Doctor Strange also stars Rachel McAdams, Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mads Mikkelsen, and Benedict Wong. The film releases in India on November 4.