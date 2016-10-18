The film is second directorial venture of Gauri Shinde, who made a successful debut with "English Vinglish."

The first poster of Shah Rukh KhanAlia Bhatt starrer “Dear Zindagi” is out.

The official Twitter page of Red Chillies Entertainment, the production house headed by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, shared the first look.

“Life is a ride and you gotta keep moving! Presenting, #DearZindagiFirstLook,” they captioned the poster which features Alia and SRK riding bicycle.

Shinde has also penned the story and is even co-producing the project. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow.

According to reports, SRK will help Alia navigate her life and relationships. “Dear Zindagi” scheduled to release on November 25, also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Zafar, Kunal Kapoor and Angad Bedi.

Karan Johar is also on board as one the producers.