A special screening of Mohanlal's latest film, Oppam, was organised at Rajinikanth's residence, a source said. "He was eagerly waiting for it. He thoroughly enjoyed watching it,” the source said.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Oppam had its official worldwide release today. In the film, Mohanlal plays a blind man who wrongly gets suspected for a murder. Also starring Vimala Raman, Samuthirakani, Anusree and Nedumudi Venu, the film is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas.