A care package for those who couldn’t be home for Onam

Here’s a playlist that’ll help you miss home a little lesser...or perhaps a lot more. We asked our readers to share their Onam favourites.

For the boat races:

An indie version of a classic:

An Onam in Dubai?

Childhood memories

Telugu movies too have great Onam songs

A Tamil song with some nice Onam visuals:

Though not a pure Onam song, one for our friends from up North:

A Yesudas classic we all had to memorise for Onam celebrations in school:

Because Onams have become incomplete without Malar miss:

RELATED NEWS

Onam was about melody tooSeptember 14, 2016

More In: Cinema | Features | Entertainment | Cinema