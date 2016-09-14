Onam Playlist

Because Onams have become incomplete without Malar miss:

A Yesudas classic we all had to memorise for Onam celebrations in school:

Though not a pure Onam song, one for our friends from up North:

Here’s a playlist that’ll help you miss home a little lesser...or perhaps a lot more. We asked our readers to share their Onam favourites.

A care package for those who couldn’t be home for Onam

