Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who has signed with the United Talent Agency (UTA), one of America’s topmost talent agencies, has denied reports that she will soon star in a Hollywood project.

Sonam took to Twitter on Friday to clarify that she has not signed any movie.

“Just to make it clear I haven’t signed any movie... Nor have they been offered to me,” Sonam tweeted.

Sonam, daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, announced on Instagram on Thursday that she has signed a contract with UTA.

“Super duper chuffed to sign on with United Talent Agency. I know this is going to be an epic partnership,” she wrote alongside a screen-shot of an article by Hollywood website deadline.com.

Sonam was recently seen in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Neerja. She was also seen in British rock band Coldplay’s music video for the song Hymn for the weekend.