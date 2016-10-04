Sonali hopes to work with female directors

Veteran actress Sonali Bendre hopes to work with female directors like Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Gauri Shinde. “I really admire them all. I think we have some

wonderful female directors,” she says.

Sonali is also toying with plans to direct a film. “I’ve been busy working continuously for the last two years,” she says. “I worked in the fiction show, Ajeeb Dastaan hain Yeh, and then I did Dramebaaz. I think I want a break to gather myself.”

Sonali has also turned author and written a book on the principles of parenting titled, The Modern Gurukul.