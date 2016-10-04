Features » Cinema

October 4, 2016
Sonali hopes to work with female directors

Veteran actress Sonali Bendre hopes to work with female directors like Farah Khan, Zoya Akhtar and Gauri Shinde. “I really admire them all. I think we have some

wonderful female directors,” she says.

Sonali is also toying with plans to direct a film. “I’ve been busy working continuously for the last two years,” she says. “I worked in the fiction show, Ajeeb Dastaan hain Yeh, and then I did Dramebaaz. I think I want a break to gather myself.”

Sonali has also turned author and written a book on the principles of parenting titled, The Modern Gurukul.

