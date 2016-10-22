Singer Jithin Raj, whose ‘Virru Virru’ in Rekka is a big hit, is now a regular in Imman films

Jithin Raj’s ‘Virru Virru’ got two lakh views on the day of its launch. When the teenager was summoned by composer Imman, he didn’t realise it was for the final track.

“Director Rathina Shiva saw no need for a revised version and stuck with my track,” he says.

On the track, he says, “It’s a folkish peppy number. Imman outlined the mood of the song, and told me that the protagonist is in an aggressive mood. Thanks to the catchy lyrics of Yugabharathi, it has struck an instant chord with the youth.”

A constant in many of Imman’s films, Jithin attributes it to the bond he shares with the composer since the success of ‘Pidikkudhae’ in Sigaram Thodu.

“Ever since that duet with Shreya Ghoshal, it has been great going every time we work together. Imman is a composer who has a clear vision of his music,” he says. Jithin is also the voice behind Rajini Murugan’s ‘Un mele oru kannu’. “It had simple lyrics, and the song was in sync with the picturisation. On the face of it, it may seem like an innocuous number, but it struck gold.”

Jithin also got himself a break in Malayalam with ‘Mekkarayil’ in Mariyam Mukku.

“The offers are slowly trickling in, but I’m already busy enough for the rest of the year. Hopefully, the New Year will bring in more success.”