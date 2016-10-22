Sija Rose on how she’s flooded with offers, thanks to her role in Rekka

Sija Rose, who played the role of Mala akka in Rekka has won much appreciation for her performance. “Initially, I wasn’t sure how the audience would accept my character, especially because it’s almost just a cameo. But it has had great impact, thanks to the inputs of the director. Now, I’ve landed a role in Bairavaa! The Rekka experience has convinced me that no role is too short if the artiste puts in all their effort.”

Sija has previously done lead roles in films like Kozhi Koovuthu, Masani, and Madhavanum Malarvizhiyum. The offers dried up though when she returned to Kerala.

“I guesss the break was also as a result of my wanting to play roles with substance,” she says. “Interestingly, I even functioned as the assistant director in Mili. The industry allows for such experiments. I quite liked being a part of a film, beyong just being an actor. I went on to assist the late director Rajesh Pillai in the Hindi film, Traffic.”

Sija doesn’t reveal much about Bairavaa but says her character is similar to the one she played in Rekka. “Vijay had words of appreciation for me on how I had played my role in the ‘Kannamma’ song in Rekka,” she says. On her experience of working with the actor, she says, “He knows how to get the desired shot. I was overawed by his presence initially, but slowly, the equation changed. Acting in a big banner like this should help me regain lost ground in Tamil cinema.”