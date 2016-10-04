Director Selvaraghavan was reportedly blown away by the rushes of Power Paandi, which marks the directorial debut of his brother Dhanush.

“Saw the rushes of Power Paandi and blown away. So funny, magical and touchy. Proud of you Dhanush and Raj Kiran sir, you are simply superb,” Selvaraghavan tweeted.

Power Paandi, about the lives of a few stuntmen, features veteran actor Raj Kiran in the lead. Prasanna and Chaya Singh have been confirmed to be playing pivotal roles.

Dhanush also plays a cameo in the film, and will be seen briefly as the younger version of Raj Kiran. Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has reportedly agreed to play a cameo too.

Sean Roldan is composing music, while R. Velraj is the cinematographer.