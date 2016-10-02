The 29-year old actor said a film like Pink was a rarity in an actor’s career, and she wanted to continue to impress the audience with her future movies.

Taapsee Pannu garnered a lot of praise for her performance in ‘Pink,’ but the actor says the success of the film has made her more cautious about the choice of roles she makes, as she doesn’t want to disappoint her fans.

“The response I got for those 20 minutes in Baby was very good, because of which I got a lot of other films. Now, it has escalated to certain other level after Pink, which makes me a little scared. Now what do I choose to live up to those expectations?,” Taapsee told PTI.

“I need to accept the fact that Pink will not come my way again. I am just trying to be as versatile as possible and work with good directors.”

There have been reports that Taapsee will star in the Telugu remake of Pink.

When asked about it, the actor said, “I don’t know about that till now, but if they do and approach me, I would love to do.”

Taapsee has already begun filming for her forthcoming movie Naam Shabana, produced by Neeraj Pandey.

The actor said the first schedule of the movie was already over and the next will begin in mid-October.

Naam Shabana is a part of the Baby franchise. The first film had Akshay Kumar in the lead role and the actor will be seen in a cameo in the new movie. Taapsee said Akshay’s guest appearance will lend a huge support to the movie.

“Akshay’s cameo in the film will help, he is a huge star in our country. He is part of the film in a very big way.

Just because he is giving his name, he is part of the Baby franchise. It makes it big,” she said.

“We have a lot of good actors, Manoj Bajpayee, even Anupam Kher is a part of it because he was part of Baby, so it’s a pretty interesting star cast to look forward to,” Taapsee added.