Sanskrit film Ishti, focussing on social stigmas that plague India, and Sahaj Paather Gappo, a Bengali film that reflects the struggles of a family, will compete in the international section at the 47th International Film Festival of India.

The names of these two Indian films were announced by the Directorate of Film Festivals.

The international section has 15 films from across the globe. Ishti is set in mid-twentieth century Kerala, where young Namboothiri Brahmins successfully challenge the orthodox, patriarchal traditions of their community. Sahaj Paather Gappo, directed by Manas Mukul Pal, tells the story of two struggling brothers. The other films competing are According to Her, Daughter, House of Others, I, Olga Hepnarova, Mellow Mud, Nelly, Personal Affairs, Rauf, Scarred Hearts, The Last Family, The Long Night of Francisco Sanctis, The Throne and The Student.