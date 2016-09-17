Torbaaz is based in Afghanistan and is a story about child suicide bombers of Afghanistan.

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen essaying the role of an army officer in director Girish Malik’s next, titled Torbaaz.

Dutt loved the idea of Torbaaz and immediately gave a go ahead. In the film the actor plays an army officer who wants to give the ‘children of war’ a ray of hope, a release issued here said.

“I am keen to be a part of films that are highly content driven. I want to create a memorable slate of films for my fans,” Dutt said in a statement here.

Torbaaz is based in Afghanistan and is a story about child suicide bombers of Afghanistan, who have been trained to believe that killing is a virtue and glory is in afterlife.

The film is produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra.

“I am amazed at how easily and organically Sanju got into the world of Torbaaz. He is a very intelligent and evolved actor who has so much to offer. He was the first choice for me,” Girish said.

The film is likely to go on floors by 2017.