Soodhu Kavvum’s Sanchita Shetty continues to seek roles that are off the beaten path

Sanchita Shetty, famous for playing the imaginary love interest of Vijay Sethupathi in Soodhu Kavvum, is returning with a spate of unusual roles. She has got three Tamil films slated for release soon, along with one Kannada film.

On Rum, a horror flick in which she is paired opposite Hrishikesh, she says, “I play a role that’s a lot like me. The character is bold and free-spirited. She’s a teenager, who’s determined to have all the fun in the world.”

The role she plays in Engitta Modhathey,starring Natty, is more unusual. “It’s a role with dark shades. I had a great experience working with Natty. He guided me a lot in playing this character. It is not a predictable story, and my character and his are at loggerheads for almost the whole of the film.”

In Ennodu Vilayadu, she plays an IT professional. On most of her films being with new directors, she says, “I am proud to be associated with them. It’s great to work with former assistant directors and short filmmakers.”