Sadhuram 2 has brought Girishh Gopalakrishnan a lot of appreciation

Girishh Gopalakrishnan is a happy camper, following all the appreciation that has poured in for his work in Sadhuram 2. “The praise on social media has really been rewarding,” he says. Sadhuram 2 is Girishh’s third after Marina and Vidiyum Munn. “The challenge for me was to retain the same horrific effect as in the original film, Saw, even though the gore was reduced.”

Girishh says he was able to try out a lot of variations, even though the film was less than 100 minutes long. “As much of it happens inside a room, I used a lot of electronic music for the background music.”

He is happy that he was also allowed to compose a song, ‘Sadhuram Sadhuram’. “I think it was beautifully used in the film.” He says he gets a kick out of being associated with horror films. “Marina was a feel-good film, but both my films since have been dark.”

Next in line for Girishh is a romantic entertainer, Pirai Thediya Naatkal, starring Ashok Selvan in the lead. He’s also been signed up for a village-based film. “I could not have asked for more in terms of variation. I’ve also signed another big project, but I can’t announce it yet.”