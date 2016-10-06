Features » Cinema

Kolkata, October 6, 2016
Updated: October 6, 2016 01:20 IST

Row after Muslims object to Bengali film

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Poster of Zulfiqar
Poster of Zulfiqar
TOPICS

cinema

controversies (cinema)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered "many cuts" in the film, sources said.

Controversy erupted over the alleged “denigration” of the Muslim community in a Bengali movie Zulfiqar. The community representatives said the film, directed by award-winning film-maker Srijit Mukherji, had indicated that the key characters, who were Muslims, were all related to criminal activities. The film is also set in the south-western fringe of the city mostly inhabited by the minorities.

Mamata orders ‘cuts’

Following objections from the community, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered “many cuts” in the film, sources said.

The film is directed by one of Chief Minister’s favourite directors Srijit Mukherji, and produced by Shree Venkatesh Films, also considered close to Ms. Banerjee. But Zulfiqar, one of the block buster releases of this Durga Puja, was marred with controversy as it hurt the sentiments of the minorities.

The leadership of a prominent minority organisation, All Bengal Minority Youth Federation, submitted a deputation to Ms. Banerjee expressing objection to certain dialogues and scenes of the film as shown in the trailer. The memorandum to the Chief Minister, with “demand to stop the controversial” film has said that “several scenes and dialogues in the trailer of the movie have hurt Islam and sentiments of Bengali Muslims.” The memorandum highlighted many “objectionable” components in the trailer.

Chairman of the State Minorities Commission Imtiaz Ali Shah told The Hindu that the community representatives reported the incident to the Chief Minister.

However, on not receiving any response from the Chief Minister’s Office, the Youth Federation threatened to launch a “larger agitation” against the film. Eventually, Joint Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Dilip Bandyopadhyay mediated between Federation leader Kamruzzaman and the film-maker. “Mr. Mukherji agreed to address the issues,” Mr. Kamruzzaman said. Mr. Bandyopadhyay confirmed the development.

While Mr. Mukherji could not be reached for comments, sources told The Hindu that the Chief Minister had ordered “many cuts” in the film.

More In: Cinema | Features | News | Other States | National | Cinema | Entertainment
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.
Crossing the line?
After the Uri attack, is it valid to ask Pakistani artistes to leave?
Yes. We needn’t support artistes from a country that advocates terrorism.
Diplomatic issues should never affect artistes and sportspersons.
No. Stopping artistes from performing in India won't help the situation.
Asking them to leave is against the freedom of expression.
If trade ties are cut, shouldn’t cultural ties too be cut?

Videos

Revathi chats about Mouna Ragam as it turns 30

Three decades since its release, Mani Ratnam's Mouna Ragam still holds a mirror to society, familial dynamics and interpersonal relationships. On its anniversary, actor and director Revathi chatted w... »

Kabali release: Superstar returns

Tête-à-tête with Pa. Ranjith: The story of Kabali

Photo gallery

It appears from the trailer that Sivakarthikeyan, playing a budding actor, disguises himself as a nurse, in a bid to win over Keerthy Suresh's character.

Not just another girl

Kareena Kapoor walks the ramp for designer Sabyasachi.

Celebspotting: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016

Who can forget the ferocious tiger Shere Khan who is behind Mowgli in The Jungle Book? Idris Elba gave the voice to this menacing and ruthless tiger in the ever-loving children's novel.

Tiger strides on the big screen

more »

Screening Room: A weekly column on cinema

A few good women

A still from 'Dil Chahta Hain'.

‘Dil Chahta Hai’ is the ultimate male-bonding movie, but today, the females are more fascinating »

The blockbusters busted

Read More »

Trade Winds: A series on film distribution

'Magizhchi' at the box-office

Kabali has had the biggest-ever opening for a Tamil film »

Cracking the glass ceiling

Read More »
English cinema

Storks: Playing the stork market

The Magnificent Seven: Faith of the seven

Robinson Crusoe: Cast away

Sully: Captain America

Skiptrace: Gangs of Hong Kong

More »
Hindi cinema

'M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story' - Bowling a good line and length

Parched: thirsting for more

Raaz Reboot: Where are the chills?

Freaky Ali: Not a great tee off

Baar Baar Dekho: stuck in a time warp

More »
Tamil cinema

Aandavan Kattalai: My dear visa

Thodari: Where there’s a wheel...

Sadhuram 2: Gore competency

Vaaimai: Court unquote

Iru Mugan: science of the times

More »
Telugu cinema

Hyper: Lost in the din

Majnu: Feel-good romance

Nirmala Convent: Needed more homework

Jyo Achyutananda: Journey worth your time

Wish You happy BreakUp: Writing carries the day

More »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Cinema

Quiz: Border Crossing

Over the years, many Indian films have referenced Pakistan. Find out if you know enough about them! »