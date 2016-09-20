The trailer of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Tamil comedy, Remo, which was unveiled yesterday, has clocked over a million views in less than 24 hours. The film is gearing up for worldwide release on October 7.

By this morning, the trailer has registered almost 1.3 million views.

The trailer shows Sivakarthikeyan as an aspiring actor, and in a bid to impress a director (played by K. S. Ravikumar), he appears to don the disguise of a nurse.

Directed by debutant Bakkiyaraj Kannan, the film reportedly has Sivakarthikeyan playing a nurse for nearly 60 percent of its running time.

Also starring Keerthy Suresh and Sathish, the film’s cinematography is by P. C. Sreeram and sound designing by Academy Award-winner, Resul Pookutty.