Debutant director Bakkiyaraj Kannan says nobody who wasn’t involved with the making of Remo could recognise its lead, Sivakarthikeyan, when in disguise as a nurse.

“We even told some that it was Siva, but they didn’t believe us. When we were shooting in Visakhapatnam, we told one curious onlooker that it was Anushka’s sister, and he believed it,” Kannan says. Almost 60 per cent of Remo has Sivakarthikeyan playing a nurse.

“No other actor could have pulled off this role. It takes a lot of patience to sit through the gruelling make-up session, but Siva never complained. He was also okay with losing about 9-10 kg to play the part,” he adds.

Produced by RD Raja, the film is slated for worldwide release this Friday.