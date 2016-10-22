Readers write in with their top five list

Mr. India

This Sci-Fi movie, directed by Shekhar Kapur, was way ahead of its times. Apart from great story, songs and brilliant acting by Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, it had the immortal dialogue delivered by the legendary villain, Amrish Puri, which no eighties kid can forget.

Kashmir Ki Kali

This film, starring Sharmila Tagore and Shammi Kapoor, is shot at Dal Lake in Kashmir, which is considered ‘Heaven on Earth’. I love the soul-stirring melodies of Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle, especially ‘Deewana Hua Badal’.

Deewaar

Directed by Yash Chopra, it is the story of impoverished brothers where one (played by Amitabh Bachchan) turns to crime and another (Shashi Kapoor) becomes an honest cop. This movie is my favourite for its epic dialogues. All credit to writers Salim-Javed.

Gentleman

This blockbuster marked the directorial debut of director Shankar, with outstanding music by A R Rahman. I simply love the songs, especially ‘Chikku Bukku Rayile’, which took the nation by storm.

Baasha

If Rajini can’t, nobody can create the kind of impact the punch dialogues of this movie created. One simply can’t resist the high-octane number penned by lyricist Vairamuthu and sung by SPB, ‘Ra Ra Ra Ramaiya’.

T.S. Karthik

Chennai

