Readers write in with their top five list

Nayakan

This 1987 classic is still considered to be an inspiration for new filmmakers. PC Sreeram’s innovative cinematography, Mani Ratnam’s unconventional writing and direction, Ilaiyaraaja’s soulful music, and Kamal Haasan’s dialogue delivery and body language helped the movie become the classic it is.

Puthupettai

The film explored gangster drama in Tamil cinema, with Dhanush playing the role of Kokki Kumaru, a ruthless anti-hero. Selvaraghavan’s character sketching and direction are brilliant, as are Yuvan’s music and Arvind Krishna’s cinematography .

Aadukalam

This film managed to strike the right balance between emotional texture and entertainment value. Pettaikaran must be one of the most realistic villains ever written in Tamil cinema. Vetrimaaran’s realism is visible in each and every scene. Also, special mention of the film’s climax.

Madras

This is the first ever film to portray the lifestyle, politics, sports and music of the people of North Madras. Pa. Ranjith changed the identity of Chennai through this brilliantly made political drama. Santhosh Narayanan’s music provides able support.

Katrathu Tamizh

Directed by Ram, the film talks about social issues such as unemployment and globalisation. It showcases the struggles of a Tamil graduate, Prabhakar, played by Jiiva. Yuvan’s music, especially ‘Paravaiye Engu Irukkiraai’, sung by Ilaiyaraaja, melts your heart.

Karunanidhi Kannappan

Chennai

Readers can send in their list to cinemaplus@thehindu.co.in

Readers can send in their list to cinemaplus@thehindu.co.in