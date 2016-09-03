Readers write in with their top five list

Nayagan

This Tamil gangster film has a superb performance by Kamal Haasan, backed by a terrific script. I consider Kamal’s acting in this film a text book lesson in acting.

Anand

This 1971 film was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Besides a once-in-a-lifetime performance by Rajesh Khanna as a cancer patient, the film has great dialogues, and is a personal favourite.

Namak Haram

Superstars Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachhan gave an action packed performances in this film also directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee in 1973. Best Rajesh-Kishore-RD Burman work is in this film.

Where Eagles Dare

A classic 1968 II World War action film, based on the novel by the same title. The film was made memorable by iconic Richard Burton and Clint Eastwood leading the way.

Drishyam

A near perfect script if there was one in Malayalam films, with stellar performances by Mohanlal and all the entire cast. A thriller remarable for its screenplay, performance and direction.

Vinu Nayar

Chennai

Readers can send in thier top five list to cinemaplus@thehindu.co.in