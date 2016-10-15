Readers write in their top five list

The Way Home (Korean)

Jeong-hyang Lee’s film is about an urban grandson who hates his grandmother who lives in a village, and how he eventually grows to love her. This is one of the most realistic movies I have ever watched.

Aval Appadithan (Tamil)

Despite its box office failure of the film in 1978, the performance of the lead actors Sri Priya, Kamal Haasan and Rajni Kanth makes it memorable. The theme the movie dealt with is still relevant, amd it was unconventional those days. C.Rudraiyaa’s masterpiece.

Swades (Hindi )

A beautiful drama on a scientist (Sharukh Khan) who returns to India, finds people in his place in poverty, illiteracy and discrimination and helps them get out of it. The characters that come along, the emotions shown between them and the AR Rahman musical takes the film to next level.

Mullum Malarum (Tamil)

Though the movie is about the love between a brother and sister, there won't be any unnecessary melodrama, duets or even stunts. The director J.Mahenran with this movie showed that Cinema is a visual medium.

The Brotherhood of War (Korean)

Set in the backdrop of 1950 war between North Korea and South Korea, this movie doesn't speak nationalism, rather it speaks humanity. I can’t remember a war movie like this which can tell us clearly what a war is capable of giving it's citizens — destruction, suffering and above all loss of human life.

