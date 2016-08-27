Anbe Sivam

One of the best films of Kamal Haasan, this film was directed by Sundar C. A great script, Anbe Sivam starts with the meeting of Nallasivam (played by Kamal Haasan) and Anbarasu (played by R Madhavan), and portrays the blossoming of their friendship.

Karnan

This 1964 epic, directed by B. R. Panthulu, tells the story of Karnan, Kunti’s estranged son. The magnificently shot battle scenes are a highlight. With stellar performances by NTR, Sivaji Ganesan and Muthuraman, the film is a masterpiece.

Blood Diamond

Directed by Edward Zwick, the film tells us the story of three people who go in search of a valuable diamond. Fine performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Connelly and Djimon Hounsou in this movie throw light on the plight of Africans used in diamond mining.

Dil Chahta Hai

This Farhan Akhtar film deals with three young and bubbly friends and how their life takes a serious turn at one point. Excellent performances by Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Preity Zinta made this movie remarkable. Music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy was refreshing.

Life is Beautiful

This tragicomedy directed by Roberto Benigni is set in Italy in the backdrop of a Nazi concentration camp. It’s about the family of Guido Orefice, a Jewish-Italian who marries Dora (played by Nicoletta Braschi), and begets a son, Giosuè (Giorgio Cantarini).

Gayathri Vaidhyanathan

Chennai

