Nizhal Nijamaagirathu

This film deals with the progressive idea of a woman choosing to stay with a person who loves her, rather than the one who is responsible for her pregnancy and left her to suffer. This strong thread is woven beautifully by the supporting characters portrayed by Kamal Haasan, Sarath Babu and Sumithra.

Kadhalikka Neramillai

One of my favourite movies in the rom-com genre. Director Sridhar and Chitralaya Gopu have co-written the movie, which also marks the debut of Kanchana and Ravichandran. The sequences involving Nagesh, Sachu and Balaiah are a laugh riot. Equally lovable are the romance portions of the film. This is a movie which continues to entertain audiences, transcending generations.

Kannathil Muthamittal

Mani Ratnam’s classic tale of emotions and drama in the lives of Thiruchelvan (Madhavan), Indira (Simran) and their adopted child Amudha (PS Keerthana), written by the late Sujatha, moves me to tears. Set in the backdrop of the Sri Lankan civil war, the subtle but poetic portrayal of relationships between the characters makes this film memorable.

Iruvar

Set in the 1960s, the story captures the journey of two struggling friends, who strive to shine in their respective fields. The film superbly portrays the association of cinema and politics during that period, and also depicts the rivalry vs. friendship of the protagonists. Mohanlal and Prakash Raj essay their roles to perfection.

The Great Debaters

A period drama film that revolves around a debate coach (Denzel Washington) who faces hardships in bringing a debating team from a black college to compete against the whites and how they finally succeed in expressing themselves at Harvard University. Directed by Denzel Washington, the movie emphasises that “An unjust law is no law at all.”

Guhanesan Kathiresan

Chennai

