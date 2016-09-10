Readers write in with their top five list

Rang De Basanti

This Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra movie is close to my heart. Set in Delhi, the plot revolves around five friends who make us laugh and cry. Be it a lullaby like ‘Luka Chuppi’ or the red-blooded ‘Khalbali’, the songs and background score by the Mozart of Madras, A. R. Rahman, are evergreen.

Kannathil Muthamittal

One of Mani Ratnam’s classics, the film deals with the plight of SriLankan Tamils.Music by A. R. Rahman is simply awesome. The cinematography is excellent too, and is it any surprise that the movie won so many awards and accolades?

First Love

This feel-good movie was made in Thailand. It has much nostalgic value for many. The story is about how Nam tries to impress Shone by changing her attitude and attempting to make herself better. Eventually, she becomes a well-known fashion designer.

Inception

A Christopher Nolan masterpiece starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordan-Levitt and other talented actors, the film deals with the implantation of an idea into a person’s subconscious. A movie full of adventures that is guaranteed to push you to the edge of your seat.

Vaaranam Aayiram

This almost autobiographic film was directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The film deals with the life of Surya, an army officer who narrates the beautiful bond he shared with his father, and the various life-changing incidents that he was part of.

