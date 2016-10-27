Bandhanam

The story of a man who fails to adapt and his constant battle against loneliness, aimlessness and unhappiness. Yet another cinematic masterpiece from M.T. Vasudevan Nair.

Treasure of the Sierra Madre

A dark, gritty tale of three gold miners and how one man’s greed and suspicion changes their lives. Humphrey Bogart’s phenomenal performance as the anti-hero, Fred C. Dobbs, makes it a must-watch.

Thangameengal

A heart wrenching tale of a father (Kalyani) - daughter (Chellamma) relationship. Director Raam deserves special mention for his sensitive portrayal of Kalyani. The cinematography and music are also top-notch.

Udaan

A path-breaking movie, a cult classic. It tells the story of a 17-year-old boy, Rohan Singh, who breaks free from the clutches of an authoritarian father (Bhairav Singh, brilliantly performed by Ronit Roy) to follow his dreams. It subtly defies the small town notion of engineering being the only yardstick of success in life.

The Royal Tenenbaums

A delightful comedy-drama that follows a dysfunctional family and its three child prodigies who taste success early in their lives only to encounter disappointment later on. It is sarcastic, ironic, sentimental and inventive, making it an unforgettable experience for the audience.

DEVI S.,

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

(Send in your top five list to frhighfive@thehindu.co.in. The write-up should not exceed 250 words.)