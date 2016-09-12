25 per cent of voters said they don’t take such confessions seriously

In last week’s poll question ‘Do you take celebrity confessions seriously’ a majority of readers (56 per cent of total votes) said it didn’t matter to them as they believe these confessions are made only to seek publicity.

25 per cent of voters also said they don’t take such confessions seriously because ‘the actor’s true persona is irrelevant’ to them. A reader commented saying that she didn’t understand why so much attention was being given to celebrity confessions. She says, "Why does Mother Teresa's canonization receive just another column in the news (attracts fewer eyeballs), while Parineeti Chopra's weight loss is all over the news?"