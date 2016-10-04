TOPICS

47% of the 12,000 voters believed the ban to be just and that "we shouldn’t support artistes from a country that advocates terrorism"

Responding to last week’s poll question, “After the Uri attack, is it valid to ask Pakistani artistes to leave?” almost half of all the voters supported the ban.

One of the readers, Prabhat Shukla, commented, “Supporting Pakistan’s artistes is just supporting terrorism. Celebrities cannot be spared.”

Another reader, Abhishek Kumar, was less scathing but wished celebrities had done more. “Celebrities have a major role in spreading awareness. There are good followers in both countries. I wish that the celebrities had condemned the act of terrorism in Kashmir,” he said.

While 20% disagreed with the ban and thought it wouldn’t really help the situation, another 20% condemned it and believed that “diplomatic issues should never artistes and sportspersons”.

Crossing the line?
After the Uri attack, is it valid to ask Pakistani artistes to leave?
Yes. We needn’t support artistes from a country that advocates terrorism.
Diplomatic issues should never affect artistes and sportspersons.
No. Stopping artistes from performing in India won't help the situation.
Asking them to leave is against the freedom of expression.
If trade ties are cut, shouldn’t cultural ties too be cut?
