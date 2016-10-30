Aamir tweeted that the Karan Johar’s directorial venture is a "must watch".

Superstar Aamir Khan is all praise for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and overwhelmed with Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in the romantic drama, going to the extent of calling him the best actor.

“Just saw Ae Dil. WHAT a film!!! I just LOVED it! Karan has hit the ball out of the stadium. Ranbir, Aishwarya and Anushka have just killed it. Ranbir is the best actor! Period! A must see!” the 51-year-old actor gushed on the social networking site.

Just saw Ai Dil... WHAT a film!!! I just LOVED it! Karan has hit the ball out of the stadium... — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 29, 2016

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which released this Friday, has been getting appreciation from fans, industry and critics.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the romantic-drama collected Rs 13.10 crore on day two, taking the total to Rs. 26.40 crore.

The film released along with the Ajay Devgn-starrer action flick Shivaay.