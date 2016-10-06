Rana Daggubati has lent his voice for the character of Robert Langdon, played by Oscar-winning star Tom Hanks, for the Telugu dubbed version of the forthcoming Hollywood film Inferno, based on Dan Brown’s eponymous book. Directed by Ron Howard, Inferno will get released in India on October 14, two weeks ahead of its US release. The film has also been dubbed in Tamil and Hindi.

Rana saw a special cut of the film and immediately decided to come on board. He reportedly dubbed for Langdon’s part in three days at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, and says he’s happy to be a part of Hanks’s legacy.

“Tom Hanks is a legendary actor and this is an exciting partnership of sorts. Also, Inferno is quite significant for India as it truly celebrates the power of our market by arranging an early release,” Rana said.

Inferno, the third part of Dan Brown’s book after The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons, is the thrilling story of how Langdon, a Harvard professor, saves the the world from a deadly plot. The film also stars Indian actor Irrfan Khan, who joins hands with Hanks’s character.

On dubbing for Hanks, Rana said, “As an actor, I learnt a lot while dubbing for an actor of Hanks’ calibre. It was almost like getting trained by Tom Hanks,” he added.

Many Indian actors, including Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nana Patekar, Shefali Shah and Om Puri, have lent their voice to Hollywood characters in the past. “A great story should reach many people, and dubbing Hollywood films in local languages ensures that.”