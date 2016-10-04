Rana Daggubati says he had to shed weight to play the younger version of his character, Bhallala Deva, in Baahubali: The Conclusion.

“The older Bhallala is stronger, so I weighed around 110 kg. But here, I had to look slightly leaner. So I have lost close to 20 kg,” Rana says.

Rana went on to share an image of himself on his Twitter profile. He says he had to train for more than two hours every day for the last five months. “I’ve been shuttling between cardio and weight training. I eat once every couple of hours, and a nutritionist is present around the clock. He conducts regular check-ups to ensure that we are on the right track,” he says.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, Baahubali: The Conclusion also stars Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and Sathyaraj.