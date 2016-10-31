The movie is based on the true incidents of the mysterious sinking of Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi by INS Rajput (D141) during the 1971 war.

After his menacing act in Baahubali, Rana Daggubati will now be seen in the role of a righteous captain in his next, war-based film Ghazi.

The trilingual, which is directed by Sanklap Reddy, is being shot in Hindi and Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil.

The movie is based on the true incidents of the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi, a Pakistan Submarine by destroyer INS Rajput (D141) during the India-Pakistani War of 1971.

Talking about the film, Rana told PTI, “It is a war film based in submarine and I am doing dubbing for it right now. We should complete it by December. A lot of effects have been used (in the film). It has shaped up really well.”

The 31-year-old actor is excited about the movie as it is about the Indian Navy. The movie is touted as India’s first sub marine-based war film.

“I play a captain. He is the naval officer of the submarine. It is not really a ‘war’ war film, but has an exciting premise. The film is based on a true incident and I can’t wait for it to come out.”

The film reportedly chronicles the story of an executive naval officer of the Indian submarine S21 and his team who remain underwater for 18 days.

Ghazi also stars Taapsee Pannu and Kay Kay Menon. It has been directed by debutant Sankalp.

The movie is said to be partially based on Sankalp’s own book, Blue Fish. The movie is expected to release next year.