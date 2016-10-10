Directed by Shankar, the film also features Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain

The first look of the much-anticipated Tamil science-fiction thriller ‘2.0’, a sequel to Enthiran, will be released on November 20, a source said.

“The makers are planning a grand event on November 20 to unveil the first look of the film. The teaser will be released during Sankranti festival next year,” a source told IANS.

Being made on a lavish budget of Rs. 350 crore, the film will simultaneously be released in Hindi and Telugu as well.

The film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions.