Wunderbar Films will helm the Superstar’s next film which is to be directed by Pa.Ranjith.

Superstar Rajinikanth fans are in for another treat. And this time, it promises to be a 'double dhamaka'. Actor Dhanush took to Twitter to announce that Wunderbar Films would helm the Superstar’s next film which is to be directed by Pa.Ranjith.

The teaser, posted by Dhanush, says that the yet-to-be-named Rajinikanth film will be released after Director Shankar’s 2.0 which is slated for a 2017 release. The movie also stars Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

Wunderbar films has helmed many blockbusters and critically acclaimed movies, including Velayilla Pattathari, Kaaka Muttai, among others.

Rajinikanth’s Kabali, directed by Pa.Ranjith, hit the screens on July 22.